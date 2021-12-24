Melanie C, Motsi Mabuse and Daniel Brocklebank join Lorraine for Christmas Day special

Melanie C, Motsi Mabuse and Daniel Brocklebank join Lorraine for a Christmas Day special.

Airing on ITV from 9AM, Lorraine's festive special sees Lorraine joined by her pals Melanie C, Motsi Mabuse, Lisa Faulkner and Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank, including pooch Ruby - and reveals her dream ambition of becoming a Spice Girl.

Melanie C pops into Lorraine’s grotto to talk about her new gig on The Voice Kids and her Christmas plans.

She also talks about the Spice Girls’ three Christmas number ones legacy, saying: “It’s such an honour to have a Christmas number one, but those ones were extra special.”

Melanie also encourages viewers to ‘be naughty’ on the big day. On the group being outspoken trailblazers, she says: “I think we really gave each other the confidence to do that. Us girls, we’re all very different. And I think without the others by my side, I probably wouldn't have been as bold. I wouldn't have been as rebellious but because we had each other and we had each other's backs - we did, we went out there, we did whatever we wanted.

“We did the things people told us not to do and that opened doors for us. So I encourage you all to do naughty things today. Father Christmas has been!”

And speaking of a potential Spice Girls reunion, she reveals: “Us Spice Girls keep chatting and we will just wait for the day where we can get back out there and get back on stage together.

“Speaking to the girls, we all feel the same and in 2019 when we did the stadium shows, they were so incredible. We feel that after the hardship of the last few years, it would be wonderful if we could get back on stage. Not only for us, but for all our fans out there. It’s our number one priority.”

Another guest on the show is Strictly's Motsi talking about the new festive special while Daniel Brocklebank, who plays vicar Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street, discusses Christmas on the cobbles.

Meanwhile, Mark Heyes, Ria Hebden and Ross King join Lorraine to exchange gifts and talk about their plans for the rest of the festive season.

Elsewhere in Lorraine’s festive celebration, Lisa Faulker cooks up a storm transforming those leftovers so you can get ahead for Boxing Day.

Lorraine is on tomorrow (Christmas Day) at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub

You can also tune into three special Lorraine highlight shows from Wednesday 29th - Friday 31st December 2021 from 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.