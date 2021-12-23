Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash join the Loose Women panel for a Christmas Eve special this week.

The coupe give their first TV interview since having their daughter, Rose on Thursday's special episode.

The Christmas Eve special airs from 10AM on ITV with Ruth Langsford, Brenda Edwards, Coleen Nolan, Judi Love and Janet Street Porter full of festive fun and sequinned sparkle.

They're joined by Loose Women star Stacey Solomon who popped up on video link with her fiance Joe Swash and their newborn baby daughter, Rose from their home, Pickle Cottage.

Stacey tells the panel “I miss you all so much!” before talking about their plans for Christmas: "This is such an exciting time for Rex. He’s two and a half and it’s the first Christmas he’s had where he’s like, ‘Wow.’ The older boys are excited for him as well. It’s so lovely and nice to see them all together getting excited. And it’s just nice to be in the house.”

Joe adds: "It’s our first Christmas in our new house. It’s the first Christmas with our new baby and it’s the first Christmas we’re going to be as one big unit, we’re going to have a really lovely, lovely time.”

Ruth asks Joe if he would be doing the cooking and he says, “I do like to do the cooking," before turning to a shocked Stacey and laughing, “I don’t know why you’re looking at me like that for. I do do the cooking.”

Stacey reacts: "Okay, since Masterchef, how many meals have you made? Five?"

Joe insists: "YYeah, I know but what happens is... yeah I haven’t done that much cooking, but I’m saving it for the Christmas dinner.”

Stacey tells the panel: "He does do a really good roast. I’m excited about Christmas dinner. But the thing with Joe is he uses every utensil possible, so it’s the clean up I dread after the roast dinner."

Stacey - who shared her new red hair was a homage to her Loose Women co-star Janet - went on to speak about being a new mum to Rose: "I’ve put a hell of a lot of make-up on for this interview and you can’t even see it, it sinks into my skin now. She sleeps, she sleeps like a newborn - they're up all night really aren’t they?

"But she is good. She’s content, which is nice. She’s amazing, she’s really lovely. I can’t stop staring at her. Even when she does sleep, I don’t get any sleep because I’m just staring at her.”

On how Rex has taken to Rose, Joe adds: “He adores her, he’s obsessed, if anything we’re trying to keep him away from her.” No, he’s been brilliant, he’s been really, really good with her. “

Stacey reveals: "He’s really good, but sometimes, she’s not my baby. She’s Rex’s baby and I have to follow him around hoping he won’t drop her on the floor."

Meanwhile, Coleen asked Joe if it’s different being a dad to a girl instead of boys and he says: "Yeah, it really is. Because I’m quite boisterous and I know the boys are quite robust - I can chuck them about a little bit and wrestle them, especially when I’m changing the nappy, I know the boys limitations because I’ve got one myself, but with baby Rose it’s different, I’ve got to be a lot more gentle and delicate.”

Contrastingly, Stacey said she forgets Rose is a girl. "Because I’ve got so many boys, I’m just like, ‘Pass him over,’ ‘Give me him’ and then I’m like, ‘Oh no, her!"

Finally the couple talk about their plans for a wedding after delays due to the pandemic.

Stacey tells the panel: "Get your hat out, Ruth. Yes, we would love… if all goes well.. because Covid’s still massive and you never know what’s around the corner, but we would love to get married in July next year, we really would. It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there."

Loose Women Christmas special airs at 10AM, Christmas Eve on ITV and ITV Hub. To watch the show in full, visit itv.com/hub