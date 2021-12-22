New ITV documentary The Full Wax goes behind the scenes of Madame Tussauds.

One of the UK's biggest tourist attractions, the 200-year-old Madame Tussauds welcomes millions of visitors each year.

Advertisements

But deciding which famous faces get immortalised in wax and keeping the models in top condition isn't an easy task.

In a one-off documentary, ITV unveils the hard work that goes into deciding who’s hot and who’s not.

Filmed across a year at Madame Tussauds' locations in both London and Blackpool, the show follows the creation and launch of new wax figures for pop sensation, Little Mix,

We find out about the real ‘virgin’ human hair that’s used to create Jade Thirwall’s figure, with each hair individually inserted over a five-week period.

Elsewhere, staff are seen creating an exact replica of YouTuber DanTDM’s gaming room for his wax doppelganger – before Dan himself reacts to meeting his twin for the first time.

Meanwhile for those celebrities lucky enough to stay relevant and to avoid 'retirement', keeping the figures up-to-date requires regular visits from the real life stars.

Cameras watch on as Olly Murs and Craig Revel Horwood are invited in to the studio for a refresh of their figures.

As Craig is seen choosing a new outfit for his waxwork, the Strictly judge tells cameras: "For me a waxwork in Madame Tussauds is like being knighted... fabulous!"

Also, there's a secret after hours visit from Liverpool star, Mo Salah, who comes to the London attraction straight from scoring in a Premier League match to meet his match.

Advertisements

Looking to the future, the documentary also explores how the iconic institution is reinventing itself, using advanced data analytics to work out which celebrities will stay the course and are worth investing in… to keep us coming back for more.

Madame Tussauds: The Full Wax airs on ITV on Wednesday 22 December 2021 at 9PM and will be available on the ITV Hub.