Good Morning Britain cancels episodes between Christmas and New Year

ITV's Good Morning Britain has cancelled planned episodes between Christmas and New Year as a result of the pandemic.

ITV has announced that the show was originally due to air daily between Wednesday, 29 December and Friday, 31 December.

However the channel has decided to cancel the episodes due to Covid concerns.

A previously announced pre-recorded Christmas Day show with Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway will still air as planned.

ITV said in a statement: "There is a special GMB Christmas Day show which airs from 7-9am.

"GMB was due to be on air from Weds 29th - Fri 31st December 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

"GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tues 4th Jan 2022."

It's the latest TV show to be disrupted by Covid as cases rise again and a potential new lockdown looms.

E4 also revealed today that it had cancelled the planned final of Celebs Go Dating.

The Sun reports that filming of the reality show has been pushed back to the new year.

A spokesperson told the newspaper: "In light of the wider Covid-19 situation currently impacting the UK, filming for our finale is being rescheduled as health and safety remains the top priority.

"We thank our cast, contributors and crew for following our rigorous Covid-19 protocols, which ensure that we can film the series whilst maintaining a safe environment.

"Viewers can look forward to the return of the celebrity dating agency when Celebs Go Dating airs next year."

It follows the show axing a planned international getaway for the celebs and their dates and instead planning a trip to Yorkshire.

The new series of Celebs Go Dating will air on E4 in 2022.