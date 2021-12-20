TV watchdog Ofcom has revealed its most complained about shows of 2021.

Over the past 12 months more than 150,000 official complaints have been lodged with Ofcom, an increase of 124% on the previous year.

Advertisements

This number doesn't include complaints about the BBC, which are handled separately.

Topping the list as the most complained about show of the year is Good Morning Britain in March with 54,595 complaints over Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle.

Piers ended up leaving Good Morning Britain in the fallout but Ofcom ultimately cleared the show of breaking any of its rules.

Ranking second was an episode of Love Island in August which attracted 24,921 complaints, the majority related to Faye's behaviour towards Teddy.

Third was Channel 5 show Celebrities: What's happened to your face? which saw 7,125 viewers complaining about remarks made on the appearance of a number of celebrities in the programme.

6,486 complaints were made about ITV's broadcast about Oprah with Meghan and Harry while another episode of Love Island had 4,337 complaints about the delivery of a postcard from Casa Amor.

Advertisements

Airing earlier this month, an episode of Lorraine had 3,769 complaints about comments made by Dr Hilary Jones about the number of unvaccinated people in hospital.

Three episodes of Good Morning Britain are next in the rankings each with more than 2,000 complaints.

An episode on 9 March saw complaints about a variety of issues including Piers Morgan asking Charlotte Hawkins to stand so that viewers could see the skirt she was wearing, and discussions between Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford.

An episode on 1 November had complaints about Dr Hilary Jones criticising a fake Coronavirus information leaflet, and Richard Madeley then tearing it up.

And an episode on 1 June received objections about a debate entitled 'Ditching unvaccinated friends?

Advertisements

Completing the list of top ten most complained about shows is an episode of This Morning.

Ofcom says it had 1,942 complaints about a segment in February called 'How to Lose the Lockdown Pounds!'