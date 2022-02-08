The BRIT Awards 2022 results have been revealed - here are the winners and all of this year's nominations.

Mo Gilligan is hosting the event broadcast on ITV from the O2 Arena on Tuesday, 8 February.

Advertisements

This year’s event promised spectacular performances and memorable awards presentations that were unique to the BRITs, following the recent 40th show celebrations which featured more music than ever and back-to-back world class entertainment

The full shortlist of nominations for the 2022 BRIT awards were revealed in December ahead of the ceremony live on February.

Here's the full list of BRITs winners as they happen and nominations for 2022...

BRIT Awards 2022 winners and full nominations

Song of the Year

Adele - Easy On Me - WINNER

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta - BED

KSI - Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

International Song of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u - WINNER

ATB, Topic, A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - love nwantiti (ah ah ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - STAY

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tijay & 6LACK - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Best Pop/R&B Act

Dua Lipa - WINNER

Adele

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Advertisements

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Sam Fender - WINNER

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill - WINNER

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Joel Corry

RAYE

Best Group

Wolf Alice - WINNER

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

International Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish - WINNER

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Little Simz - WINNER

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album of The Year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

International Group of the Year

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Advertisements

Rising Star

Holly Humberstone - WINNER

Bree Runway

Lola Young

The BRITs airs on ITV from the O2 Arena on Tuesday, 8 February.

More on: BRITs TV