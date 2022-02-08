The BRIT Awards 2022 results have been revealed - here are the winners and all of this year's nominations.
Mo Gilligan is hosting the event broadcast on ITV from the O2 Arena on Tuesday, 8 February.
This year’s event promised spectacular performances and memorable awards presentations that were unique to the BRITs, following the recent 40th show celebrations which featured more music than ever and back-to-back world class entertainment
The full shortlist of nominations for the 2022 BRIT awards were revealed in December ahead of the ceremony live on February.
Here's the full list of BRITs winners as they happen and nominations for 2022...
BRIT Awards 2022 winners and full nominations
Song of the Year
Adele - Easy On Me - WINNER
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta - BED
KSI - Holiday
Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted - Wellerman
Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
International Song of the Year
Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u - WINNER
ATB, Topic, A7S - Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ckay - love nwantiti (ah ah ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu - Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - STAY
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Tijay & 6LACK - Calling My Phone
Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Polo G - Rapstar
Tiesto - The Business
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Best Pop/R&B Act
Dua Lipa - WINNER
Adele
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Best Rock/Alternative Act
Sam Fender - WINNER
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill - WINNER
Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Joel Corry
RAYE
Best Group
Wolf Alice - WINNER
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
International Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish - WINNER
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
Little Simz - WINNER
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Self Esteem
Mastercard Album of The Year
Adele - 30
Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran - =
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
International Group of the Year
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
The War On Drugs
Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Rising Star
Holly Humberstone - WINNER
Bree Runway
Lola Young
