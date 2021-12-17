Geordie Hospital: New documentary series comes to Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced new documentary series, Geordie Hospital.

The new TV series will follow the staff at one of the biggest and best Hospital Trusts in the UK in Newcastle.

A teaser shares: "This series follows Newcastle Hospitals’ incredible staff through a shift, from world class medics saving and transforming lives, to the support teams who make it possible.

"Featuring a joyful, returning cast from porters to surgeons, dental nurses to sewing room ladies, as they pull together to deliver excellent care with their unique Geordie warmth and sense of humour. "

Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor, Rita Daniels said. "This is an exciting brand new 8pm series that features an incredible collection of inspiring, passionate and dedicated hospital staff.

"In each of the six episodes you can clearly see their dedication, deep felt connection and enthusiasm for the patients they meet every day."

The series will be made by production company Curve Wales.

"It was incredibly humbling to film with the fantastic staff who are at the heart of Newcastle Hospitals. Through their eyes we experience the beauty and complexities of their patients and the NHS," said Camilla Lewis, CEO Curve Media.