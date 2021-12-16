The fourth and final season of Killing Eve is on its way - here's all you need to know.

BBC's Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will air its fourth outing in 2022.

And it'll be the last for the series, it was previously announced.

Season 4 will be released in February 2022 with episodes streaming on BBC iPlayer in the UK straight after it airs on BBC America.

Speaking previously about the final set of episodes, Sandra Oh said: "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon.

"I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Jodie Comer added: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride.

"Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"

The final series of eight episodes will see Laura Neal (Sex Education) head up the writing team, following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said: "We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve. From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew.

"No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there’s so much more to come. Buckle up!”

For now, you can catch up on all episodes of seasons 1 to 3 online in the UK via the iPlayer here.