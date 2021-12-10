Ghosts series 4 confirmed as BBC One comedy returns for more

Hit BBC One comedy Ghosts will be back for a fourth series, it's been confirmed.

From the creators and stars of Yonderland and Bill, and the original stars of Horrible Histories, the popular comedy will start filming new episodes in 2022.

Advertisements

The show follows a young couple who inherit a grand country house, only to find it teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants.

A teaser of the new series shares: "When we return for Series 4, Button House is open for business, well, the gatehouse is. Can Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) make a success of the humble B&B or will the interfering ghosts once again scupper their plans?"

Ghosts stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond. The cast also includes Lolly Adefope and Katy Wix.

The creators said today: “We are thrilled to be returning to Button House for a fourth series. We are already working on new stories and can’t wait to share the next chapter.”

Alison Carpenter, Executive Producer at Monumental Television, added: “It’s wonderful to see audiences enjoying Ghosts more with every series. We can’t wait to get back to Button House with our incredibly talented team of writers, cast and crew to bring a fourth series to the screen.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC commented: “We can’t wait to return to Button House for series 4. Ghosts is a true jewel in BBC Comedy’s crown, and we’re delighted to be working again with the cast and creators, and Monumental, who never fail to deliver a faultless combination of big laughs and loads of heart.”

Advertisements

All previous episodes of Ghosts are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer here.

Alongside series 4, a new one-off Christmas special will air on Thursday, 23 December at 8:30PM on BBC One and iPlayer. The episode will feature guest star Jennifer Saunders.

More on: Ghosts TV