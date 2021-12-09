Call The Midwife is back for series 11 in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

A heart-warming tale of life in London's hard-up East End, the hit BBC drama follows midwives welcoming new lives in the changing times of the 50s and 60s.

A brand new series is on its way to BBC One soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Call The Midwife's new series start?

Series 11 of Call The Midwife will begin on Sunday, 2 January 2022 at 8PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The new series has the eight episodes which will air weekly throughout the New Year.

They will follow a one-off Christmas Special which airs Christmas Day 2021 (Saturday, 25 December) at 8PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Watch Call The Midwife's past series online

At the time of writing, all episodes of Call The Midwife are available to watch online for free for UK viewers via BBC iPlayer.

Call The Midwife first started in 2012 with a one-off series of six episodes. Since then, the show has aired ten full series plus a number of Christmas specials.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to stream.

Meanwhile there's good news for fans of the show - Call The Midwife has been renewed up until series 13.

It means that the BBC One show will air until at least 2024.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: "The enduring popularity of Call The Midwife is a testament to the extraordinary love and creativity from its creator Heidi Thomas and its producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank.

"We are delighted to have secured the future of Call The Midwife, and look forward to enjoying more adventures for the inhabitants of Nonnatus House for years to come."