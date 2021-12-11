Anne start date and cast from new ITV drama starring Maxine Peake as Anne Williams

Anne is the new factual drama coming to ITV in 2022 - here's all you need to know.

The four-part series stars Maxine Peake in the lead role of Anne Williams.

It tells the true story of Anne who dedicated her life to campaigning for justice for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster after her son Kevin's death in the tragedy. Sadly, Anne passed away in 2013.

When is Anne on TV?

Anne will begin on ITV on Sunday, 2 January 2022 at 9PM. The four-part series will then continue nightly throughout the week.

Episodes will also be available to watch online via ITV Hub.

A synopsis of the series shares: "Refusing to accept the Coroner’s original verdict of accidental death, Anne was determined to unearth the truth about what happened at Hillsborough.

"She sought out new medical opinions, tracked down witnesses who had tried to revive Kevin on the pitch and lobbied ministers for new inquests.

"At times to the cost of her own family and health, Anne stood defiant for over 20 years alongside the parents and relatives who fought to prove that their loved ones had been unlawfully killed at a football match."

Meet the cast

Maxine Peake (Silk, Three Girls) leads the castle in the title role of Anne.

On taking on the role, Maxine said: "Anne Williams was an extraordinary woman who spent half her life campaigning for the truth of her son’s death and the other 95 victims who were unlawfully killed at Hillsborough.

"Anne and her family’s story really is inspirational. She was a magnificent role model. Her fearlessness and drive to take on the British Establishment is mind blowing. I hope we can go some way to bringing the story of Anne, the families, victims and survivors of Hillsborough to an even wider audience."

Further casting includes Stephen Walters (Little Boy Blue, Shetland) as Anne's husband Steve Williams with Lily Shepherd (Waterside), Bobby Schofield (Time, Anthony) and Clare Calbraith (Unforgotten, Baptiste).

Anne is made by World Productions (The Pembrokeshire Murders, Line of Duty, Vigil) and directed by BAFTA award winning director, Bruce Goodison (Murdered by My Father, Born to Kill, Home Fires).

The series was filmed on location in and around Liverpool.

