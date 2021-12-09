Death in Paradise is back for a new series in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

Set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, the crime drama follows the work of island detectives as they investigate mysterious murders and perplexing puzzles.

Advertisements

A brand new series is on its way to BBC One soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Death in Paradise start?

Series 11 of Death in Paradise will start on Friday, 7 January 2022 at 9PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the first episode shares: "When a seemingly simple kidnapping ends in murder, Neville and the team must work out what went wrong and how someone ended up dead."

The new series will air across eight episodes throughout the New Year.

Other deadly cases featured include the mystery stabbing of a sky-diver, a murder on a golf course, a killer at a concert and a strange case at a rehab clinic.

The cast will be led by Ralf Little, back in his starring role of D.I Neville Parker.

Advertisements

Also on the main cast for the new series are Joséphine Jobert (DS Florence Cassell), Don Warrington (Selwyn Patterson), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce) and brand new Saint Marie officer Naomi Thomas, played by Shantol Jackson.

Meanwhile guest stars appearing across the new set of episodes include Tamzin Outhwaite (Ridley Road) Nicholas Bailey (Sally4Ever), Jason Done (Waterloo Road), Ben Onwuke (Safe) and Ben Starr (Jamestown).

Also set to appear are Kate O’Flynn (Close To Me), Marcus Onilude (Ted Lasso), Simon Lenagan (Breeders), Petra Letang (The Reluctant Landlord), Jake Fairbrother (Skyfall), Aislín McGuckin (Normal People), Karise Yansen (Wolf), Aron Julius (DCI Banks), Faith Alabi (Industry) and William Gaminara (The Trial Of Christine Keeler).

Andrew Leung (Cruella), Jessica Clark (The Doll Maker), Victoria Ekanoye (Doctors) and Naana Agyei-Ampadu (The Wheel Of Time) complete the cast.

Advertisements

For now you can watch Death In Paradise online via BBC iPlayer here with 80 episodes from the past 10 series available to watch.

Meanwhile, a twelfth series of the hit murder-mystery show has already been confirmed to be in the works.