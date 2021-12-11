All Creatures Great and Small: Series 2. FRONT LEFT TO RIGHT: - SIEGFREID FARNON (SAMUEL WEST), JAMES HERRIOT (NICHOLAS RALPH) & TRISTAN FARNON (CALLUM WOODHOUSE). BACKROW: HELEN ALDERSON (RACHEL SHENTON) & MRS HALL (ANNA MADELEY).

All Creatures Great And Small recently returned to Channel 5 with its second special - and fans are keen to know if there will be a third.

All Creatures Great And Small is inspired by the writings of James Alfred Wight, written under the pen name James Herriot, about a young country vet.

Channel 5 debuted a new TV adaptation in 2020 which proved a huge hit and a second series aired earlier this year.

Will All Creatures Great And Small return for series three?

At the time of writing Channel 5 has yet to officially announce details about a third outing.

However showrunner Ben Vanstone seems confident it'll be happening. He previously teased: "I think we are looking forward to a third series. I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

Vanstone also revealed there were originally plans for four series but was now looking at it running longer.

He shared (per the Radio Times): "I think that when we started the show, we had in mind arcs for these characters that took them across a number of series," he said. "Initially, it was kind of four series. But everything in this show plays out slower than you think it would.

"I think in other shows, you sort of risk the need to have more stories and more action and more things happening, but with our show, it’s the antithesis of that. We kind of give everything time."

We'll keep this post updated with all the latest official news on season 3!

Watch All Creatures Great And Small on TV and online

All Creatures Great And Small series 2 aired on Channel 5 earlier this year.

You can currently watch online via Channel 5's My5 player here.

Alongside the main series, a Christmas special will air this December on Christmas Eve.

The cast of the latest series includes Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

