You Don't Know Me: How to watch the full series online now

You Don't Know Me has made its debut on BBC One - here's how to watch the full series online right now.

You Don't Know Me is an adaptation of Imran Mahmood's bestselling novel of the same name.

Adapted by Tom Edge (The Crown, Vigil), the four-part drama follows a young man, who, with overwhelming evidence against him, stands accused of murder.

A teaser shares: "At his trial, Hero tells an extraordinary story. It is about the woman he loves, Kyra who got into terrible trouble. It’s about how he risked everything to save her. He swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?"

Watch You Don't Know Me on TV and online

You Don't Know Me airs Sunday and Monday nights on BBC One. The first two episodes air 5 and 6 December and the final two on 12 and 13 December.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the BBC iPlayer here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has four hour long episodes.

A full synopsis of the opening episode shares: "Hero (Samuel Adewunmi), a young man from South London, is in the dock for murder.

"The prosecution barrister relates damning evidence to him in the closing speech. Hero decides he wants to tell his own story, rather than the version that his barrister decided was in his best interests, and exercises his right to present his own closing speech.

"He fires his barrister and tells the jury that he is innocent and shares a very different sequence of events that placed a law-abiding car salesman in the frame for murder."

The full cast of You Don't Know Me features Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree, Angela Black), newcomer Sophie Wilde, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Tomb Raider, Sixteen), Tuwaine Barrett (The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Last Tree), Yetunde Oduwole (Carnage, Meet The Adebanjos), Nicholas Khan (Transformers: The Last Knight, Exodus: Gods and Kings) and Bukky Bakray (Rocks, Self-Charm)