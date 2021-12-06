BRITs Are Coming nominations show date, hosts and performers revealed

The BRITs Are Coming will reveal the 2022 BRIT Award nominations on ITV this month.

Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will host the special show ahead of the awards being given out next year.

The BRITs Are Coming will air on Saturday, 18 December at 5PM on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Alongside the reveal of nominations, the show features performances from Anne Marie, Glass Animals, Mimi Webb and Joel Corry & Mabel.

Meanwhile, Maya and Clara will return to host red carpet coverage of the main ceremony on ITV2 in February.

Clara said: "It is such an honour and pleasure to be part of The BRITs presenting team for 2022. The spirit of celebration from the artists to the viewers is really special and I’m so excited for everyone to see more memories being made on the red carpet and stage in February!"

Maya added: "I am so excited to be back on presenting duties for the BRITs 2022! I remember watching the show growing up and still can’t quite believe I get to be a part of it.

"The BRITs Are Coming TV special on ITV has always been one of my favourite shows, it’s such a big celebration, everyone is on top form and I love seeing so many of my favourite people within the music industry come together for such an incredible night."

The 2022 BRIT Awards will take place on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 with the show broadcast live on ITV once again.

Mo Gilligan is to takeover as host of the main show with Jack Whitehall previously announcing he will be stepping down after four years.

Mo said: "It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!"

