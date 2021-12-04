Michelle Keegan spills all on a possible return to Our Girl

Michelle Keegan won't rule out reprising her starring role in BBC One's Our Girl.

Michelle stepped down from her role as Sgt. Georgie Lane after four seasons.

It was later confirmed that there were no plans for a fifth series of the show, which first aired in 2013.

But appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV tonight, Michelle teased she wouldn't rule out bringing Georgie back.

Asked which role she’s most proud of role since Coronation Street Michelle says: “I’d say Our Girl just because I was away from home for a long time. One of the seasons I did I was living away for eight months. I was in Nepal, Malaysia, South Africa. I had a great time, I was lucky, but it was hard to be away from home.”

When asked if she’d return, Michelle says: “Yeah. The door’s been left open for Georgie anyway, so I definitely would. Georgie’s storyline with Elvis came to an end. It felt the right time for her to step back. But I would love to go back.”

She adds: “It was really physically demanding. I think acclimatising was really hard. So hot and a lot of kit on, that was really hard. And the medical side, learning all the medical side of the job as well.”

Michelle also spoke about the newly released third season of Brassic.

She said: "Honestly, it’s so much fun. Every day is so funny. A lot of the time, Joe [Gilgun] who plays Vinnie, he comes on set and he just riffs. So you don’t know what line is going to come… you don’t even know when to come in, everything’s up in the air. It’s good fun, keeps everything fresh.”

Asked about the end of series 3, Michelle says: “It’s a cliffhanger..." But notes: “I am [already filming series 4].”

She adds: “I have so much fun and it is filmed in Manchester. It’s good to go back home.” Michelle says: “One million percent, I’m really proud to be northern. it makes me proud of where I’m from.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday, 4 December at 10:30PM on ITV.

Joining Michelle are Sir Elton John, Rob Brydon, Judi Love and musical guests Craig David and MNEK.