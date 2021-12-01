Top Of The Pops 2021 line up revealed for Christmas & New Year specials

Top Of The Pops is once again back for 2021 with Christmas and New Year specials airing this festive period.

BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo returns to host alongside fellow Radio 1 DJ Jordan North who takes over from Fearne Cotton.

Each an hour long, the two specials will celebrate the biggest hits and hottest names in British pop and from around the world, performing exclusively.

Top Of The Pops Christmas Special will be on BBC One on Saturday 25 December at 11:55AM and Top Of The Pops New Year Special will be on BBC One Friday 31 December at 4:15PM.

Top Of The Pops 2021 line up - who's performing?

The star-studded Christmas Special will feature brand new performances from (in alphabetical order): Anne-Marie, Griff, Clean Bandit ft. Wes Nelson, Joel Corry ft. Mabel, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigrid and Tom Grennan.

Meanwhile the performers in the New Year special are (in alphabetical order): ArrDee, Becky Hill, Dermot Kennedy, Lola Young, Mabel, Mahalia ft. AJ Tracey and Sam Fender.

Anne-Marie said: “Top Of The Pops equals Christmas to me! Me and the family would sit down every crimbo to watch and listen to our favourite songs from the year! So excited to be returning for the festive special!”

KSI added: “Ya boy KSI is back on Top Of The Pops this year getting everyone in the Holiday spirit on Christmas Day.”

Clara Amfo commented: “TOTP remains an iconic and beloved show, so to be part of it at Christmas is so very special and I'm delighted to be presenting alongside the joyous Jordan North! We're very much looking forward to celebrating some of the UK's favourite chart stars with the audience at home.”

Jordan North said: “It’s a childhood dream to be hosting Top Of The Pops on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve with my Radio 1 pal Clara Amfo! We can’t wait to bring you all the best musical highlights from the past year, and to show everybody watching at home what bands and artists that we are excited for in 2022.”