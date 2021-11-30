Around the World In 80 Days start date confirmed for new drama with David Tennant

The start date for Around the World In 80 Days on BBC One has been confirmed.

David Tennant stars as literature’s greatest explorer, Phileas Fogg, in the new adaptation of Jules Verne's classic novel.

Around the World In 80 Days will start on Boxing Day (Sunday, 26 December) on BBC One with two episodes at 5:50PM and 6:40PM.

A teaser for the series shares: "Following an outrageous bet, Fogg and his valet, Passepartout, take on the legendary journey of circumnavigating the globe in just 80 days, swiftly joined by aspiring journalist Abigail Fix, who seizes the chance to report on this extraordinary story."

You can watch a first trailer below...

Alongside David Tennant, the cast features Ibrahim Koma, who takes on the role of the mercurial Passepartout; an irrepressible chancer who falls into the role of Fogg’s ‘valet’, little knowing it will change his life forever; and Leonie Benesch playing Abigail Fix, the young journalist determined to make her mark in a man’s world and emerge from the long shadow of her British establishment father.

Further casting includes Shivani Ghai as Aouda and Rizelle Januk as Samanaz.

A synopsis of the first episode reveals: "London, 1872. Inspired by a news story, Phileas Fogg is goaded into betting that he can circle the globe in just 80 days, despite never having been abroad before. He sets off with his new valet, Jean Passepartout, and finds that journalist Abigail Fix, the daughter of his friend Fortescue, is joining him to document the journey.

"When they reach Paris, they find the city in the middle of a riot. Passepartout is reunited with his revolutionary brother, who leads him and Fix into the heart of the unrest. Meanwhile, Fogg nearly falls at the first hurdle. Is he really cut out for this adventure?"

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said of the show “This is such an exciting project.

"There is an amazing team both in front and behind the camera and we cannot wait to see their ambitious interpretation of this classic novel for a new generation.”

In the US the show will air on Masterpiece on PBS.