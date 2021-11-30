ITV announces huge change to Christmas TV schedule

ITV has announced a big change to its Christmas TV schedule this year.

For 2021, festive programming will be made available to watch online from 7AM each morning ahead of airing on TV in the evening.

Advertisements

As the channel shared its TV schedule for Christmas today, they revealed: "Whether it's the feature length Christmas special of The Larkins or the Christmas Day episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, viewers won’t have to wait, they will be able to stream these shows at their own convenience through ITV Hub from the morning they are due to air."

The full list of shows, which will be made available on ITV Hub from 7am, ahead of their evening broadcast, include:

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special (Christmas Eve, 3:55PM)

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special (Christmas Eve, 5:30PM)

Gino's Italian Family Adventure: A Festive Feast (Christmas Eve, 6:30PM)

Advertisements

Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas (Christmas Eve, 9PM)

Christmas Comedy Club with Lost Voice Guy (Christmas Eve 10:30PM)

Paul O Grady: For The Love of Dogs at Christmas (Christmas Day, 5:30PM)

The Masked Singalong (Christmas Day, 6PM)

The Larkins Christmas Special (Christmas Day 9PM)

Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Double Trouble (Boxing Day 4:15PM)

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special (Boxing Day, 5PM)

Celebrity Catchphrase: Christmas Special (Boxing Day, 6PM)

Advertisements

All Star Musicals at Christmas (Boxing Day 8PM)

Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure (Boxing Day 9:30PM)

More on: ITV Streaming TV