Newark, Newark: Brand new sitcom comes to Gold in 2022

Gold has announced a brand new scripted comedy to launch in early 2022.

Newark, Newark will make its debut in the new year across three episodes.

It will star Morgana Robinson (The Windsors) in the lead role of Maxine, alongside Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) as Terry and Nina Wadia (The Sandman) as Heather.

Further casting includes Jai Hollis (Ruth & Safiya) as Leslie, Saskia Chana (The Bisexual) as Claire, Jessie Mae Alonzo (Little Joe) as Amber, and Vahid Gold (Emerald City) as Rudy.

A teaser shares: "Newark, Newark is set in the small working class market town in the East Midlands and follows pugnacious chip shop manager and exhausted matriarch, Maxine, as she tries to ride out her divorce and find someone who actually lights her fire.

"However, it's easier said than done with her big-mouthed, soft-bellied, son, Leslie dramatically coming out as gay to the surprise of no one and her dullard ex-husband, Terry, trying ever more desperately to win her back.

"With family and love at its core, Newark, Newark captures the goofy, sticky oddness of long English summers and the joyous, comforting and somewhat ridiculous things that go on in a small town."

Creator and writer Nathan Foad said: "Making Newark, Newark is my wildest dream come true. If I could go back in time and tell my teenage self anything, I'd look him straight in his chubby little face and I'd say 'Growing up different in this town might not be easy, but one day they're gonna let you make a TV show about it. Also, learn to breathe through your nose.'

"I'd like to thank Balloon Entertainment, UKTV and our phenomenal cast and crew - I think we might be making something a bit special."

Sarah Asante, UKTV commissioning editor, said: "I'm thrilled to be working with Balloon Entertainment on my first commission for Gold. Nathan has written three incredibly funny scripts and the fact that it's a semi-autobiographical story adds a wonderful warmth, authenticity and distinctive voice to this family sitcom."

Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold added: "We are so excited to add this brilliant new comedy to our slate of UKTV Original scripted shows on Gold. The characters in Newark, Newark are so expertly written, and the cast is excellent. I can't wait to watch!"

Newark, Newark will air on Gold in early 2022.

Gold is available on Sky 110(HD)/ 810, Virgin 120/124(HD), TalkTalk 310 On demand on Sky, Now TV and TalkTalk.

