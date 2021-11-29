The Light In The Hall: New Welsh drama coming to Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced it will air brand new drama The Light In The Hall.

The psychological thriller has been commissioned by Welsh public broadcaster S4C and will be filmed in both English and Welsh (Y Golau).

Written and created by Regina Moriarty (Murdered By My Boyfriend) and directed by Andy Newbery (Keeping Faith) and Chris Forster (Hidden), the English-language version will broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK.

The cast will feature Alexandra Roach (Killing Eve, Sanditon, No Offence), Iwan Rheon (Misfits, Game of Thrones) and Joanna Scanlan (After Love, No Offence).

A synopsis shares: "Journalist Cat Donato (Roach), originally from the same town as Ela Roberts, has always been obsessed by her murder. For Cat, it was personal. Ela had been part of her circle of friends but prior to her murder Ela had been ostracised over a silly teenage squabble, a fact that Cat has tried her best to forget.

"Ela’s mother, Sharon Roberts (Scanlan) has never stopped grieving the loss of her daughter. Still disturbed by her memories of that last day, Sharon needs resolution. Joe Pritchard (Rheon), a quiet, unassuming gardener, was arrested for Ela’s murder after her DNA was found at his caravan. Joe confessed to killing Ela but wouldn’t, or couldn’t, say why or what he did with her body.

"The news of Joe’s parole hearing and the prospect of his release causes both women to confront the past and the part they played in Ela’s final days. For Cat it’s a chance to write the true events surrounding the murder and for Sharon a chance to confront the man who killed her child. With so many questions unanswered, Joe’s return to the community could be a way to get to the bottom of the mystery once and for all. If Joe Pritchard did kill Ela, why did he do it, and where is the body?"

S4C Drama Commissioner, Gwenllian Gravelle said: “This gripping drama certainly promises to be one to remember. With a stellar cast and a talented production team, we can’t wait to introduce Y Golau to S4C viewers.

"This is our first ever co-production with Channel 4 and we look forward to working together along with Triongl Production Company and Duchess Street Productions on this sensational series."

Filming begins in autumn 2021 with a planned release in 2022.