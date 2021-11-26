Dating No Filter returns to Sky with new line up of comedians

Dating No Filter is to return to Sky with a new series in 2022.

The show, which debuted earlier this year, sees comedians providing raw and unfiltered commentary on members of the public embarking on blind dates.

Joining the new series are Emily Atack, Asim Chaudhry, Sukh Ojla, London Hughes, Josh Jones, Jayde Adams and The Receipts alongside returning comedians including, Joel Dommett, Josh Widdicombe, Tom Allen and Rosie Jones.

A teaser shares: "With our unsuspecting singletons heading out on blind dates ranging from line dancing and gin tasting to a wrestling masterclass, there will be plenty for the comedians to sit back and share their laugh out loud commentary on as dating is put under the microscope once again."

The full series will arrive in February 2022 but before then there's a one-off Christmas special in December on Sky Max and streaming service NoW.

Those appearing in the festive treat, which includes a romantic trip to a reindeer park, are Joel Dommett, Emily Atack, Tom Allen, Josh Widdicombe, Rosie Jones, Suzi Ruffell, Asim Chaudhry, Sukh Ojla, Josh Jones, Jayde Adams, Chunkz and Yung Filly.

Joel Dommett said: "I did Dating No Filter last series and I think almost everyone who did it last time wanted to do it again because it was super fun to do. You’re basically just sat with a friend watching funny dates.

"It’s so funny seeing what people do in that moment of awkwardness, because we’ve all experienced that moment. If anyone pointed me out on my first date with my wife, they would all be laughing and talking about how awkward it was.”

Emily Atack added: "It’s been amazing working alongside Joel on this series. We both had such a laugh having a front row seat and watching people go on some of the most hilarious blind dates. Viewers are going to really enjoy it."

