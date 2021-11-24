Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing 2021 Christmas special coming to BBC Two

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will be back on BBC Two for a 2021 Christmas special.

The hour-long Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing will air this festive period.

A teaser for the one-off special reveals: "Paul Whitehouse’s Christmas gift to Bob Mortimer this year is to take him on a quest to catch an elusive English Salmon. So the pair head to the beautiful rivers Eden and Tyne around Newcastle to start their Gone Christmas Fishing seasonal adventure.

"They are accompanied as always by fishing dog Ted and are joined along the way by some very special guests. Together they discover and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, to spend quality time with those you love, both on and off the riverbank.

"There are plenty of laughs, a few tears and some big surprises in this hour-long special episode, which will leave you well and truly immersed in the Christmas spirit."

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing airs this Christmas period on BBC Two with a date and time to be announced.

You'll be able to watch the episode online via the BBC iPlayer here where all four past series are currently available to stream as well.

The hit TV series follows lifelong friends and comedic royalty, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse as they explore the UK's riverbanks.

The first series made its debut in 2018 and has aired yearly ever since with a first Christmas special in 2020.

Other Christmas specials coming to BBC Two include Two Doors Down, Christmas University Challenge and The Ranganation Christmas Special.

There's also a QI Christmas Special hosted by Sandi Toksvig, with panellists Bonnie Langford, Joe Lycett, Sally Phillips, and regular guest Alan Davies

Picture: BBC