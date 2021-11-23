Euphoria season 2 UK release date, cast and first trailer revealed

Euphoria season 2 is coming to the UK - from the release date to cast, here's all you need to know!

Starring Emmy winner Zendaya, Euphoria is created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson.

The hit series will return for season 2 in the UK to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW from 10 January 2022.

You can watch a first trailer for season 2 below with a teaser sharing: "Where amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction."

Alongside Zendaya, season 2 cast will see, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Euphoria follows the lives of a group of teenage high school students and covers topics including drugs, sex, identity, social media, love and friendship.

Season 1 of Euphoria received three Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Season 2 has eight episodes which will be released weekly from 10 January on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

In the US, the series airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

