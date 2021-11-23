Helena Bonham Carter to star in new ITV drama Nolly from Russell T Davies

Helena Bonham Carter is to star in a brand new drama on ITV from Russell T Davies telling the story of TV legend Noele Gordon.

Three-part series Nolly will star Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA-winning actor Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Enola Holmes series 1 and 2, The King’s Speech, Harry Potter, Burton and Taylor) as Noele.

Exploring the "all-powerful reign, and fall from grace" of the famous Crossroads actress, Nolly is written by BAFTA-winning writer Russell T Davies (It’s A Sin, Years and Years, A Very English Scandal, Queer as Folk).

A teaser shares: "Nolly brings the true Noele Gordon once more into the spotlight. The Queen of the Midlands, a star who could be tough, haughty and imperious, grandly sweeping into rehearsals from her Rolls Royce, but also a hard-working actress who was fiercely loyal and loved by cast and crew alike. And at last, the biggest question of all can be answered – why was she sacked?

"Nolly reveals the truth, the consequences, and the legacy of that terrible day. Nolly is a bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, the women it cannot understand and the women it fears.

"And it is a love letter to a legend of television, and to the madcap soap she starred in, Nolly is an outrageously fun and wildly entertaining ride through Noele Gordon’s most tumultuous years, and a sharp, affectionate and heart-breaking portrait of a forgotten icon."

Helena Bonham Carter said: "Noele Gordon was a fascinating, complex, brilliant and gutsy woman – none of which I knew before I read Russell T Davies’ script. I’m so thrilled to help tell Nolly’s long overdue and largely forgotten story. Russell’s screenplay is a work of brilliance and I hope I’ll do him and Nolly justice. I can’t wait to start."

Russell T Davies added: "One of my very first jobs in TV was a trial script for Crossroads, and I've wanted to write the story of behind the scenes on that show for 40 years. At last, the truth can be told!"

ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill commented: "Russell’s scripts are magnificent and a great tribute to Noele Gordon, but also to our national love of soaps and a celebration of the incredible women they create. Helena Bonham Carter is going to be amazing as Nolly and we can’t wait for her to step into those shoes."

Produced by Quay Street Productions, Nolly will begin filming in 2022 and is executive produced by Nicola Shindler (It’s A Sin, Ridley Road, Happy Valley, Finding Alice, Queer as Folk) and Russell T Davies. The director is Peter Hoar (It’s A Sin, The Last of Us, The Umbrella Academy). Producer is Karen Lewis (Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax).