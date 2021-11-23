Two Doors Down 2021 Christmas special coming to BBC Two this December

Two Doors Down will air a 2021 Christmas special this December on BBC Two.

Set in the fictional Scottish suburban street of Latimer Crescent, the hit show centres around a family and their insufferable neighbours.

With season 5 of the hit comedy on its way, the BBC has now confirmed a one-off special this festive period.

A synopsis shares: "Having been away in the Highlands last year, we’re back on home turf in Latimer Crescent. And it’s all merry and bright over at Michelle and Alan’s as they welcome the neighbours for a wee pre-Christmas get together… But the festive atmosphere soon turns a little fraught.

"Beth and Eric sit themselves down on the sofa and are given on-the-spot invitation to spend Christmas with Gordon’s parents in Yorkshire, which in turn causes Christine to feel vulnerable. Gordon irritates Ian with all his fussing, and Cathy – as ever – is desperate to find the ‘real’ party, with poor Michelle then in turn struggling to keep the evening on track.

"There are brief glimmers of harmony when the neighbours play a silly kazoo game and decide to do something special for Christine - but Alan’s attempt to de-stress Ian backfires when Gordon goes and ruins things for everyone."

Arabella Weir plays Beth, Alex Norton is her husband Eric, Jamie Quinn plays their son Ian with Kieran Hodgson as his boyfriend Gordon, with Elaine C Smith as Christine, Doon Mackichan as Cathy, Jonathan Watson as her husband Colin and Joy McAvoy as Michelle and Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely as Alan.

An air date for the Christmas special is to be announced.

For now, you can catch series 5 of Two Doors Down from Monday, 6 December 2021 at 10PM on BBC Two and iPlayer. Past series are available on iPlayer now.

Picture: BBC