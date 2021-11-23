We Are Lady Parts series 2 confirmed for Channel 4

Channel 4 has confirmed a second series of its music comedy series We Are Lady Parts.

From Nida Manzoor (Doctor Who, Enterprice, Hounslow Diaries), the award-winning and critically acclaimed comedy series follows a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts.

Advertisements

The cast features Anjana Vasan as Amina Hussain, Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira, Zaqi Ismail as Ahsan, Juliette Motamed as Ayesha, Faith Omole as Ayesha, Momtaz as Lucie Shorthouse and Aiysha Hart as Noor.

Series one ended with the band reuniting on stage, following an exposing interview, for a kick-ass performance. With the support of her fellow band members, Amina manages to overcome her vomit-inducing stage fright and takes her place on centre stage, where she belongs - much to the delight of their newly found adoring fans!

Nida Manzoor, Writer, Creator and Director, said of series two: "I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts. I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!"

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy, Channel 4 added: “We Are Lady Parts is the rallying cry from a fearlessly funny, contemporary and dial-shifting comedy that felt uniquely Channel 4 at its heart. The show deftly took big ideas around identity, representation, gender and creativity and wrapped them up in a truly original and hilarious show full of love, romance and sisterly power."

We Are Lady Parts is produced by Working Title Television and airs on streaming service Peacock in the US, where season 2 will also be available.

Surian Fletcher-Jones, Executive Producer, Working Title Television commented: “I’m so proud of We Are Lady Parts – for its wit, its inventiveness and its representation – and I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re getting to make another season.

Advertisements

"Nida has got so much to say about contemporary life, and she’s found the perfect vehicle with this show to express her unique and inspiring world view. I can’t wait to share Nida’s vision for season two.”

You can watch series 1 of We Are Lady Parts on All 4 here.