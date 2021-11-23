I Can See Your Voice Christmas Special to see Leona Lewis join the panel

I Can See Your Voice will return this festive period for a one-off Christmas Special.

I Can See Your Voice is fronted by Paddy McGuinness who is joined by regular celebrity investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

For the Christmas special, they'll be joined by guest judge Leona Lewis.

Meanwhile, the player hoping to win £10,000 is joined by Gabby Logan.

Together they will need to tell the difference between the good and bad mystery singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

The contestants attempt to weed out the bad singers based on a number of cryptic clues, questions and a lip-sync performance - which for the Christmas special will have a festive theme.

In each round they must eliminate what they hope is a bad singer until just one is left standing.

The last mystery singer only reveals if they're a good or a bad singer by performing a duet with the week's guest, resulting in either a magical musical moment or a cringe worthy collaboration.

If the players correctly identify a good singer, they win a cash prize of £10,000 - but if a bad singer fools them, they they steal the cash.

I Can See Your Voice debuted earlier in 2021 and a second series has been confirmed to air in 2022.

For now you can catch up with episodes online now via the BBC iPlayer.

Musical guests on the first series include Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs, Louise Redknapp, Alexandra Burke, Heather Small from M People, Ronan Keating and Danny Jones.

