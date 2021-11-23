Mrs Brown's Boys will return with two new festive specials this year.

Fresh from the recent live Halloween show, Brendan O'Carrol's Mrs Brown will be back for Christmas and New Year.

Advertisements

A teaser for the first episode, titled Mammy’s Mechanical Merriment, shares: "It’s Christmas in Finglas once again. Agnes has been recruited to the church choir, but she’s under strict instructions from Father McBride that there’s to be no singing and certainly no dancing.

"That’s not the only thing off-limits, a Christmas tree shortage means Buster has to get even more creative than usual trying to impress Agnes by any means necessary. Meanwhile Dermot and Buster have organised this year’s festivities at Foleys and are holding a Murder Mystery night in aid of alcoholic greyhounds. What could possibly go wrong?"

The second episode is called Mammy’s Micky.

A synopsis reveals: "This New Year is all about reconciliation and fresh starts in the Brown household but not everyone seems to have got the message. Grandad’s brother, Micky, is fresh out of prison when he decides to stop by for a visit. Everyone except Grandad is suspicious when he shows up asking for five thousand euro to invest in a South African gold mine.

"Winnie, inspired by Cathy’s book, is on a daredevil mission to change the trajectory of her life while Mrs Brown’s boys are forced to have a heart to heart."

Alongside Brendan O'Carroll, the cast features Jennifer Gibney as Cathy Brown, Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie McGoogan, Dermot O'Neill as Harold Brown/Grandad, Paddy Houlihan as Dermot Brown, Danny O'Carroll as Buster and Conor Moloney as Father Damien.

Air dates for the two festive specials are to be confirmed.

Advertisements

All episodes of Mrs Brown's Boys are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Mrs Brown (BRENDAN O’CARROLL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Peebles