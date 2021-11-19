We Are Not Alone: New scripted comedy on its way to Dave

A brand new scripted comedy is on its way to Dave.

The feature-length show is titled We Are Not Alone and will air in 2022.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: "Set six weeks after aliens have invaded and completely conquered Earth, We Are Not Alone explores the culture clash between humankind and its new alien masters, who are trying to make sense of a planet so confusing and idiotic that its inhabitants can't even agree which side of the road to drive on."

We Are Not Alone is written by Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond and produced by Big Talk (The Outlaws, Back, Friday Night Dinner.)

The pair said: "We are so excited to be bringing this project to you puny Earthlings. We've never attempted anything so ambitious or ridiculous, so we're thrilled to be joined on the adventure by such an incredible cast and phenomenal crew."

Casting is to be announced.

UKTV's head of scripted Pete Thornton said: "The premise of this highly original Special is as richly comic as it is timely. We've seen shows before about alien invasion, but none have grappled with how said aliens might try to govern and live alongside us after their (inevitably pathetically easy) victory.

"By observing the way we live through fresh alien eyes, Larry and Ben's remarkable script does a brilliant job of reflecting our topsy turvy world and pointing out what a bunch of idiots the human race really are - and that all things considered we might not actually be the best custodians of our increasingly fragile and damaged planet."

Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham added: "This is one of the most ambitious productions Dave has ever undertaken, with a hilarious script full of great characters and vivid worldbuilding. We're thrilled to be working with Big Talk on bringing We Are Not Alone to Dave viewers."

Advertisements

We Are Not Alone will air on Dave and UKTV Play in 2022.

Dave is available on Sky 111/811, Virgin 127/194, Freesat 157, Freeview, BT & TalkTalk 19, Freesat 157.

More on: Dave TV