Hit series Race Across The World is finally set to return to TV screens.

The show sees pairs of contestants racing from a start line in one part of the world to the finish thousands of miles away - all without using air travel or any modern technology.

They leave behind their smartphones, internet access and credit cards and get just the cash equivalent of the airfare to their destination to make it there.

Unsurprisingly, the global pandemic forced production of the show to go on a lengthy hiatus.

But this week it was reported that work on a new series is underway for 2022.

"Everyone has been desperate for producers to do more, but because of the pandemic and all of the travel restrictions it’s just not been possible," a source told The Sun newspaper. "But now they’re starting to gear up to send another lucky set of contestants on their travels in 2022."

Further details about when we can expect the show will be on TV are yet to be revealed.

The BBC Two series first aired in 2019, seeing contestants make their way from the UK to Singapore. A second - filmed prior to the pandemic - aired in Spring 2020 as contestants raced across South America from Mexico to Argentina.

Applications for the third series closed in May 2020.

Meanwhile, in late 2019, a Celebrity version of Race Across the World was announced to air on BBC One. A line up and start date were never confirmed and it remains to be seen if that series will be continued.

For now you can catch up on the first two series on BBC iPlayer here.