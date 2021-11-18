First look at new BBC One psychological thriller Chloe coming in 2022

First look photos have been revealed of upcoming BBC One psychological thriller Chloe.

The six-part series comes from creator and writer Alice Seabright (director, Sex Education) and is described as a "mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief".

The previously announced cast will star Erin Doherty (The Crown), Billy Howle (The Serpent), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs Of London) and Jack Farthing (Poldark).

Becky (ERIN DOHERTY), Livia (PIPPA BENNETT-WARNER) - (C) York Tillyer/Real World - Photographer: York Tillyer

Livia (PIPPA BENNETT-WARNER) - (C) Mam Tor Productions - Photographer: Luke Varley

Becky (ERIN DOHERTY), Josh (BRANDON MICHAEL HALL) - (C) Mam Tor Productions - Photographer: Luke Varley

They'll be joined by Poppy Gilbert (Stay Close), Akshay Khanna (Grace), Brandon Micheal Hall (Search Party) and newcomer Alexander Eliot.

A synopsis shares: "The drama follows Becky Green (Doherty) who has been watching Chloe Fairbourne (Gilbert) via her perfect social media images for some time; Chloe’s charmed life, adoring husband and circle of high-achieving friends are always just a click away.

"Becky can’t resist watching a life that contrasts so starkly with her own; a life spent caring for her mother, who has early-onset dementia, in their small seaside flat on the outskirts of Bristol. When Chloe dies suddenly, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe's closest friends to find out what happened to her.

"The newly released pictures show Becky and her alter ego, Sasha, as she manufactures situations in order to meet Livia (Pippa Bennett-Warner) and Chloe’s other friends, to get to the truth of what really happened."

Richard (JACK FARTHING) - (C) Mam Tor Productions - Photographer: Luke Varley

Elliot (BILLY HOWLE) - (C) York Tillyer/Real World - Photographer: York Tillyer

Chloe will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022 with an exact release date to be confirmed.

Outside the UK, the series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

