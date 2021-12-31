Here's what to watch on TV tonight, New Year's Eve 2021, with the full schedule for today.

As we see in the new year, here is the line up of programmes to enjoy throughout this evening (Friday, December 31).

Films that you can catch include Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Channel 4, 6:45PM), James Bond in Spectre (ITV, 9PM) and Aftermath (BBC Two, 9PM).

Specials airing this evening include Top of the Pops (BBC One, 4:15PM), Masterchef: Champions Of Champions (BBC One, 8:30PM), The Wall Versus Celebrities (BBC One, 6:40PM), Christmas University Challenge (BBC Two, 8:30PM) and The Last Leg end-of-year special (Channel 4, 9PM).

BBC One will bring in the new year with it's The Big New Year's In from 11:25PM with a concert hosted by Years & Years with Kylie and Pet Shop Boys. Over on BBC Two you can catch Jools' Annual Hootenanny.

Plus there's all the usual New Year's Drama from the soaps: EastEnders (BBC One, 7:10PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM) and Corrie (ITV, 8PM).

See the full BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 New Year's Eve TV schedule below...

New Year's Eve schedule

BBC One

4:15PM - Top of the Pops

5:15PM - Superman & Lois

6:25PM - The Weakest Link

7:10PM - EastEnders

8:00PM - Question Of Sport

8:30PM - Masterchef: Champions Of Champions

9:30PM - Have I Got 2021 News for You

10:20PM - The Graham Norton Show

11:25PM - The Big New Years & Years Eve Party with Kylie and Pet Shop Boys (Part 1)

12:00AM - Happy New Year Live

12:10AM - The Big New Years & Years Eve Party with Kylie and Pet Shop Boys (Part 2)

BBC Two

5:35PM - Musicals: The Greatest Show

6:55PM - Dad's Army (1971)

8:30PM - Christmas University Challenge (Final)

9:00PM - The Aftermath (2019)

10:40PM - Live at the Apollo

11:25PM - Jools' Annual Hootenanny

ITV

4:30PM - The Chase

5:30PM - Lingo

7:00PM - Emmerdale

8:00PM - Coronation Street

9:00PM - Spectre (2015)

11:45PM - ITV News including New Year Celebrations

12:10AM - Safe House (2012)

Channel 4

3:15PM - The Great Escape (1963)

6:45PM - Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

9:00PM - The Last Leg

11:05PM - Celebrity Gogglebox 2021

12:05AM - Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Channel 5

5:45PM - Night at the Museum (2006)

8:00PM - World's Strongest Man 2021

9:00PM - Britain's Favourite Party Songs

11:00PM - Britain's Greatest 80s Songs

