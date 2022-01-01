The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Firework. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's what to watch on TV tonight, New Year's Day 2022 , with the full schedule for today.

On the first day of the new year, here is the line up of programmes to enjoy throughout this afternoon and evening (Saturday, 1 January).

Films that you can catch include The Sound of Music (BBC One, 2:20PM), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Channel 4, 5:10PM) and the TV premiere of Downton Abbey (ITV, 8:30PM)

Specials airing this evening include Doctor Who (BBC One, 7PM), The Great New Year Bake Off (Channel 4, 7:40PM) an Taskmaster (Channel 4, 9PM) and Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special (BBC One, 10PM).

The Masked Singer returns (ITV, 7PM) for its third series while new drama The Tourist begins (BBC One, 9PM).

See the full BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 New Year's Day TV schedule below...

New Year's Day schedule 2022

BBC One

2:20PM - The Sound of Music (1965)

5:30PM - The Hit List

6:10PM - The Weakest Link

7:00PM - Doctor Who

8:00PM - Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

9:00PM - The Tourist

10:00PM - Mrs Brown's Boys New Year's Special

10:45PM - Match Of The Day

BBC Two

6:00PM - Porridge (1979)

7:30PM - My Comedy Hero: Hugh Dennis on Ronnie Barker

8:30PM - The Perfect Morecambe & Wise

9:00PM - This Is Joan Collins

ITV

6:00PM - Celebrity Catchphrase

7:00PM - The Masked Singer

8:30PM - Downton Abbey (2019)

Channel 4

3:10PM - Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

5:10PM - Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

7:40PM - The Great New Year Bake Off

9:00PM - Taskmaster's New Year Treat

Channel 5

2:55PM - Sister Act (1992)

5:00PM - Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

7:00PM - World's Strongest Man 2021

8:30PM - UFOs: The Proof Is Out There!

10:00PM - The Green Mile (1999)

