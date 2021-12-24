All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special. Pictured: Left: Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) Middle: Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) Right: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West). Picture: Playground Television (UK) Ltd. / Channel 5

Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Eve 2021, with the full schedule for this evening.

Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Friday, 24 December.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic movies - including Disney's Brave (BBC One, 11:40AM) and Frozen (BBC One, 1:30PM) - plus the iconic Home Alone (Channel 4, 6:00PM).

Specials include Ball & Boe: Back Together at Christmas (Channel 5, 6:10PM), All Creatures Great and Small (Channel 5, 9PM), Top Gear (BBC One, 8:30PM), I Can See Your Voice (BBC One, 9:30PM) and Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad Christmas (ITV, 9PM).

Plus there's all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 8:00PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7:00PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 8:30PM).

See the full BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Eve TV schedule below...

Christmas Eve schedule 2021

BBC One

11:40AM - Brave (2012)

1:30PM - Frozen (2013)

3:00PM - Abominable (2019)

4:30PM - Dolittle (2020)

6:00PM - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

7:00PM - The Repair Shop

8:00PM - EastEnders

8:30PM - Top Gear

9:30PM - I Can See Your Voice

10:30PM - The Vicar Of Dibley

BBC Two

1:35PM - To Catch a Thief (1955)

3:20PM - North By Northwest (1959)

5:35PM - Dad's Army

6:15PM - Carols from King's

7:30PM - Christmas University Challenge

8:00PM - Gardeners' World

9:00PM - Vienna Blood

10:30PM - A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Mezzotint

ITV

2:20PM - Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City

3:25PM - Shrek the Halls

3:55PM - Tipping Point: Lucky Stars

5:30PM - The Chase Celebrity Special

6:30PM - Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: A Festive Feast

7:00PM - Emmerdale

7:30PM - Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

8:30PM - Coronation Street

9:00PM - Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad Christmas special

10:00PM - Spitting Image: Christmas special

10:30PM - Christmas Comedy Club with Lost Voice Guy

Channel 4

2:00PM - It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

5:00PM - The Snowman

5:35PM - The Snowman and the Snowdog

6:00PM - Home Alone (1990)

8:00PM - The Greatest Snowman

9:30PM - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

10:30PM - The Last Leg

Channel 5

2:15PM - Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

4:20PM - Deck the Halls (2006)

6:10PM - Ball & Boe: Back Together at Christmas

8:00PM - World's Most Expensive Christmas Cruise

9:00PM - All Creatures Great and Small

10:10PM - Britain's Biggest Hits

