Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Boxing Day 2021, with the full schedule for today.

Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Sunday, December 26.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic movies including Beauty and the Beast (BBC One, 2:20PM) and Paddington (BBC One, 4:20PM) plus there's the TV premiere of Anything Goes: The Musical filmed on the West End (BBC Two, 6:40PM).

Specials include The Celebrity Chase (ITV, 5PM), All Star Musicals (ITV, 8PM), Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two, 9PM) and Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021 (Channel 4, 9:00PM).

Meanwhile it's a day for drama with Around The World In 80 Days, Death In Paradise and A Very British Scandal all airing on BBC One.

See the full BBC One, BBC Two ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Boxing Day TV schedule below...

Boxing Day schedule 2021

BBC One

11:20AM - Trolls (2016)

1:15PM - Songs of Praise

1:50PM - Revolting Rhymes

2:20 - Beauty and the Beast (2017)

4:20 - Paddington (2014)

5:50 - Around The World In 80 Days

6:40 - Around The World In 80 Days

7:30 - Death In Paradise

9:00 - A Very British Scandal

10:00 - Eastenders

10:40 - Match Of The Day

BBC Two

12:40PM - Singin' in the Rain (1952)

2:20PM - Some Like It Hot (1959)

4:20PM - Final Score

5:20PM - The Two Ronnies at Christmas

6:10PM - The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show

6:40PM - Anything Goes: The Musical

9:00PM - Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

10:00PM - Adele: The BBC Sessions

ITV

1:00PM - ITV Racing Live

3:30PM - Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

4:15PM - Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Double Trouble

5:00PM - The Chase Celebrity Special

6:00PM - Celebrity Catchphrase

7:00PM - Emmerdale

7:30PM - Coronation Street

8:00PM - All Star Musicals at Christmas

9:30PM - Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure

Channel 4

12:30PM - Terry Pratchett's the Abominable Snow Baby

1:05PM - The Simpsons

1:55PM - Home Alone 3 (1997)

4:00PM - Crocodile Dundee (1986)

6:00PM - Britain's Scenic Railways

7:00PM - Escape to the Chateau

8:00PM - All I Want(ed) for Christmas

9:00PM - The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021

Channel 5

12:45PM - Calendar Girls (2003)

3:00PM - The Proposal (2009)

5:10PM - Sister Act (1992)

7:00PM - World's Strongest Man 2021

8:00PM - Dirty Dancing (1987)

10:00PM - Road House (1989)

