Here's what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Day 2021, with the full schedule for today.

Here is tonight's festive line up of soaps, movies and specials for Saturday, December 25.

Today there will be the chance to catch classic movies including the premieres of The Secret Life of Pets 2 (BBC One, 1:10PM) and Mary Poppins Returns (BBC One, 3:10PM).

Specials include Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, 5:10PM), Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel (BBC One, 6:25PM), The Larkins (ITV, 9PM), Blankety Black (BBC One, 7:25PM), Call The Midwife (BBC One, 8PM), Mrs Brown's Boys (BBC One, 10:00PM) and The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special (Channel 4, 8PM).

Plus there's all the drama you can expect from the soaps with instalments from EastEnders (BBC One, 9:35PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM) and Coronation Street (ITV, 8PM).

See the full BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 Christmas Day TV schedule below...

Christmas Day schedule 2021

BBC One

11:25AM - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

12:00PM - Top of the Pops

1:10PM - The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

2:30 - Superworm

3:00 - The Queen

3:10 - Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

5:10 - Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

6:25 - The Wheel Celebrity special

7:25 - Blankety Blank Christmas special

8:00 - Call The Midwife

9:35 - EastEnders

10:20 - Mrs Brown's Boys

BBC Two

12:50PM - Meet Me in St Louis (1944)

2:40PM - Talking Pictures

3:10PM - The Two Ronnies Sketchbook

4:10PM - Quentin Blake: The Drawing of My Life

5:20PM - The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

7:00PM - The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show

7:45PM - The Morecambe and Wise Show

8:35PM - A Musical Family Christmas with the Kanneh-Masons

9:35PM - Pavarotti (2019)

ITV

12:00PM - James Martin’s Christmas Day

2:00PM - Ainsley’s Good Mood Food

3:00PM - The Queen

3:10PM - Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

5:30PM - Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

6:00PM - The Masked Singer Singalong

7:00PM - Emmerdale

8:00PM - Coronation Street

9:00PM - The Larkins

10:40PM - Love Actually (2003)

Channel 4

11:00AM - How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

12:55PM - White Christmas (1954)

3:20PM - Father Christmas

3:55PM - The Snowman

4:30PM - The Snowman and the Snowdog

5:15PM - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

7:30PM - Terry Pratchett's The Abominable Snow Baby

8:00PM - The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special

9:15PM - Gogglebox

Channel 5

1:10PM - All-Time Favourite ABBA Songs

3:10PM - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

6:15PM - Britain's Greatest 80s Songs

9:00PM - Britain's Favourite Party Songs

