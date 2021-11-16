A group of celebrities will go head to head in a special Christmas show on Channel 4.

The Greatest Snowman will see the famous faces compete in an epic snow building competition.

Advertisements

Sue Perkins will host the one-off as celebrities travel to an Alpine resort to compete.

Channel 4 share: "With thousands of tonnes of snow and giant blocks of crystal-clear ice at their disposal, the celebrities will go head to head across three tough rounds that will test both their brain and brawn.

"Supported by a crew of seasoned sculptors, engineers, and snow builders these stars will have to design and create some of the most extraordinary snow creations ever seen on TV.

"Judged by experts, all will risk chilblains as they attempt to carve and construct incredible structures made from snow and ice. The competition will culminate in the ultimate snowy challenge where the famous faces will use all they have learned in each round to attempt to construct The Greatest Snowman!"

The celebrities taking part are to be revealed.

The show is being produced by Southshore with an air date to be announced.