Superman & Lois comes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer from December

New superhero drama Superman & Lois will come to the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as the world's most famous Super Hero, Clark Kent and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane.

The US series will make its UK premiere on BBC One on Saturday, 4 December while all 15 episodes will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer that day.

In addition to Hoechlin and Tulloch, Superman & Lois also stars Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere), Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez (Graceland), Inde Navarette (13 Reasons Why), Wolé Parks (All American) and Adam Rayner (Mistresses) with Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage).

A teaser for the series shares: "After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the pair come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

"Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their teenage sons Jonathan (Elsass) and Jordan (Garfin) could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Clark's first love, Lana Lang-Cushing (Chriqui), a local loan officer, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Valdez).

"The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious teenage daughter, Sarah (Navarette). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a Super Hero, especially with Lois's father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when both a mysterious stranger (Parks) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Rayner) enter their lives."

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, said: “Superman & Lois is an ambitious and involving new superhero series – one we are sure will intrigue and excite not just existing fans, but BBC viewers of all ages.”

Picture: Superman & Lois: Jordan Kent (ALEXANDER GARFIN), Clark Kent (TYLER HOECHLIN), Lois Lane (ELIZABETH TULLOCH), Jonathan Kent (JORDAN ELSASS) - (C) DC, Warner Bros Entertainment - Photographer: DC, Warner Bros Entertainment

