Doctor Who spoilers: First look at episode 4 - 'Village Of The Angels'

Here's a first look at this weekend's fourth episode of Doctor Who: Flux.

The brand new series is back this Sunday night on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisements

Episode 4, titled Village Of The Angels, airs at 6:20PM on Sunday, 21 November for 55-minutes.

A teaser shares: "Devon, November 1967. A little girl has gone missing. Professor Eustacius Jericho is conducting psychic experiments. And in the village graveyard, there is one gravestone too many.

Jericho (KEVIN McNALLY), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Claire (ANNABEL SCHOLEY) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: BBC Studios

Gerald (VINCENT BRIMBLE), Jean (JEMMA CHURCHILL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: BBC Studios

Jericho (KEVIN McNALLY), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: BBC Studios

"Why is Medderton known as The Cursed Village? And what do the Weeping Angels want?"

Leading the current Doctor Who cast are Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson who are joined by a host of guest stars.

Those appearing in this weekend's episode are Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey) as Jericho, Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia) as Claire, Vincent Brimble (Jessy and Nessy) as Gerald and Jemma Churchill (Upstairs Downstairs, Waterloo Road) as Jean.

Also guest starring in episode 4 are Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire) as Namaca and Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us) as Bel and Alex Frost as Reverand Shaw.

Blake Harrison, Bel (THADDEA GRAHAM) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Namaca (BLAKE HARRISON) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Dan (JOHN BISHOP), Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Vinder (JACOB ANDERSON) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

The new series of Doctor Who airs Sunday nights on BBC One with a single story told across a vast canvas of six episodes.

A teaser for Doctor Who: Flux shares: "From Liverpool to the depths of space, via the Crimean war and a planet named Atropos, which shouldn’t even exist, fighting old foes and new creatures from beyond our dimension, the Doctor and company face a race against (and through!) time to uncover a universe-spanning mystery: what is the Flux?"

Weeping Angel - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Weeping Angel, Reverand Shaw (ALEX FROST) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Claire (ANNABEL SCHOLEY) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: BBC Studios

You can watch past episodes and series online now via the BBC iPlayer here.

Advertisements

The latest series will be followed by new special episodes next year before Jodie Whittaker steps down as the Doctor. As yet a new Doctor hasn't been announced.

Picture: Gerald (VINCENT BRIMBLE), Jean (JEMMA CHURCHILL), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), Dan (JOHN BISHOP) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon