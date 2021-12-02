Richard Bacon explores supposed 'cancel culture' in new Channel 4 documentary

Richard Bacon will explore so-called cancel culture in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Simply titled 'Cancelled', the hour-long show will air on 2 December at 10PM on Channel 4.

A teaser shares: "Sacked, ostracised, no-platformed or blacklisted. All in the blink of an eye. This is cancel culture. You can be fired for an offensive tweet sent as a teenager; or speak out on a controversial subject, only to find yourself viciously attacked by an online mob.

"It could be stand-up comedy; talking about trans rights and gender critical beliefs; or daring to ask if Churchill was a racist. From entertainment to academia, presenter Richard Bacon examines how cancel culture is affecting our lives.

"Richard meets 'the cancelled' to hear first-hand about the impact and consequences of being publicly shunned. What does it mean to live in a world where jobs can be lost, lives ruined and reputations destroyed in an instant, simply at the whim of so-called 'keyboard warriors'?

"What happened to the freedom to disagree? Who says you have a right to not be offended? And is free speech genuinely under threat?"

Those appearing alongside Richard in the documentary include comedian Jimmy Carr (pictured) and professors Rosa Freedman and Jo Phoenix.

Cancelled airs on Channel 4 and online via All 4 on Thursday, 2 December at 10PM.