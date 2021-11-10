Joe Lycett to host 'big queer Christmas house party' live on Channel 4

Joe Lycett will host his own house party live on Channel 4 this Christmas.

Joe Lycett: Mummy’s Big Christmas Do! will see Joe celebrate the return of Christmas as only Joe knows how.

The 90-minute special will also "celebrate all things queer" as it airs live on Channel 4 this festive period with a host of guests, comedy and musical performances.

Channel 4 share: "LIVE Joe Lycett: Mummy’s Big Christmas Do! will get the yuletide party started in sparkling style complete with a large dose of Joe’s trademark wit and a side order of tinsel. Packed to the rafters with special guests, musical performances and stand-up comedy, the live show will celebrate all things queer.

"The specially invited audience will be the real stars of the show – made up of LGBTQ+ icons, allies of the LGBTQ+ community, and local heroes in addition to some people who may well be in for some devilish surprises from Joe.

"The action won’t just stay indoors however as we’ll have fun games, twists and turns and will feature Birmingham as you’ve never seen it before. Will Joe find out who’s been naughty and who’s been nice? Expect presents, snow, a veritable feast of shimmering seasonal goodies and lots of laughs as Joe becomes the angel atop Channel 4’s Christmas Tree."

Joe Lycett said: “This show combines three of my favourite things - LGBTQ+ culture, Birmingham and chaotic live television. Queer creativity outside of London is the most exciting it has been in years and I can’t wait to introduce Channel 4 viewers to our colourful and anarchic world, with some silliness and a few laughs thrown in.”

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events at Channel 4 added: "Joe Lycett is undoubtedly one of the UK’s best comedic talents and a key Channel 4 face. We’re very proud to be the home for his live Christmas extravaganza and look forward to working with him in 2022 and beyond.”

LIVE Joe Lycett: Mummy’s Big Christmas Do! will air during the festive period on Channel 4 with a date to be announced.