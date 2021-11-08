Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning to air Christmas Day specials

Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will air on Saturday for the first time with Christmas Day specials.

ITV has announced a festive line up of daytime programming for this year's Christmas schedule.

It will start on Christmas Eve with a Loose Women special, putting a festive spin on the chat and discussion we know and love.

Then on Christmas Day, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will air for the first time on a Saturday. It's the second year in a row the trio of shows have aired on 25 December.

ITV tease: "Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway kick off Christmas Day behind the GMB desk from 7am to get us into the Christmas spirit. They’ll be joined by Richard Arnold on location with a very big surprise - as well as a whole host of heartwarming guests and oodles of festive fun.

"Then at 9am, gather round as Lorraine Kelly, fronts an extra special feel-good show. Top showbiz guests will join Lorraine as we celebrate Christmas with some unforgettable festive surprises.

"Then at 10am, decking the halls with Phil and Holly on This Morning will be Christmas fan Leona Lewis, who’ll be performing a festive song. In the kitchen, Gino D’Acampo will be rustling up a festive feast, while Alison Hammond will be making a deserving viewer’s Yuletide dreams come true."

Further Christmas Day programming on ITV will include Ainsley’s Christmas Good Mood Food as the chef welcomes viewers and some famous faces into his kitchen for some fizz, food, and friendship to really get you in a festive Good Mood.

Joining Ainsley will be EastEnders legend (and I’m A Celeb campmate) Shane Ritchie, who’s full of anecdotes about his favourite time of the year. Adding some sparkle and glamour is Strictly doyenne Shirley Ballas, while old pal Brian Turner lets Ainsley put his feet up and cooks a sensational duck dish just for him.

That'll be followed by James Martin’s Christmas Day as he serves up a fantastic feast of festive food and entertainment for his celebrity guests.

Later, Love Your Christmas with Alan Titchmarsh will feature guests Call The Midwife star Judy Parfit, presenter Jake Humphrey and stage and screen royalty Lesley Joseph.