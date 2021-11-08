Downton Abbey film to premiere on ITV this Christmas

The Downton Abbey film is to premiere on ITV this Christmas.

The Downton Abbey movie is a continuation of the ITV series which last aired its final of 52 episodes in December 2015.

Adapted to the big screen by acclaimed award-winning writer Julian Fellowes, the Crawley family will return to ITV this festive period with film's TV premiere.

A teaser shares: "Set in 1927, the beloved Crawleys headed by the 7th Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of theirlives, a royal visit from King George V (Simon Jones) and Queen Mary (Geraldine James).

"As the Royal staff descend on Downton Abbey, tensions mount unleashing scandal, romance and intrigue throughout the household - events that leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

"Meanwhile, the arrival in the village of a man claiming to be the Royal security assessor raises certain suspicions, but with time short the race is on to reveal the true intentions of this mysterious figure."

The Downton Abbey film will air as part of ITV's Christmas schedule with an exact air date to be announced.

For now, you can catch up on past episodes of Downton Abbey online, via DVD or Blu-Ray.

Downton Abbey aired a total of 52 episodes over six series between 2010 and 2015. A full boxset of all episodes is available on DVD or Blu-Ray here.

The series is available to stream online via Amazon Prime Video here or BritBox.