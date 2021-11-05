Ed Balls and Rob Rinder to guest present on Good Morning Britain in November

Ed Balls and Rob Rinder will guest present on Good Morning Britain this month.

Former Labour Shadow Chancellor and Strictly Come Dancing legend Ed Balls will be the latest to guest host Good Morning Britain this November alongside Susanna Reid.

Ed will be on screen for three days from Monday 15th until Wednesday 17th November.

Also joining the team for two dates to present alongside one of his best friends, Susanna is Rob Rinder who will be hosting on Wednesday 10th November and Wednesday 1st December.

Ed Balls said: “I always thoroughly enjoy being a guest on Good Morning Britain, but I have a sneaky suspicion I’m going to enjoy hosting alongside Susanna even more. Eagle-eyed viewers may remember I appeared as a guest on GMB during my stint on Strictly, and during that appearance Susanna and I recreated one of my dance lifts.

"I can reassure everyone that won’t be happening again, and that my feet will be kept firmly on the ground…”

Rob Rinder added: “I think being a seasoned barrister will stand me in good stead for hosting Good Morning Britain later this month, demonstrating I’m just as comfortable holding politicians to account as I am judging the week’s TV with Susanna on the Gogglebox sofa.

"Plus, who wouldn’t want the chance to guest present GMB alongside one of their best friends?”

Neil Thompson, Good Morning Britain, Editor said: “We have a great existing roster of presenters on GMB and it’s always exciting to welcome new guest hosts to the show. We look forward to both Ed and Rob joining the team for some dates this month.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6AM on ITV and ITV Hub