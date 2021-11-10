Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line up 'revealed' ahead of new series

The rumoured Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line up has been unveiled.

The Channel 4 show will be back in the New Year with a brand new series filmed in the Middle East.

As ever, the series will follow a group of famous faces who think they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection.

So who is taking on the challenge this year?

Rumoured Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line up

Although the line up has yet to be officially confirmed, a leaked cast has been reported.

It's said to include dance brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, TOWIE's Pete Wicks and reality star Calum Best.

Joining them are Paralympian Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Ex On The Beach star and footballer Ashley Cain and sprinter Dwain Chambers.

Completing the cast are said to be Olympian Fatima Whitbread, actress Jennifer Ellison, Taekwondo champ Jade Jones, Love Island's Amber Gill, reality star Ferne McCann and pro boxer Shannon Courtenay.

Meanwhile Channel 4 has revealed some big changes to the new series.

Two former United States Special Forces operators will join the team to put the celebs through their paces.

Former United States Recon Marine, Rudy Reyes is the new Chief Instructor, joined by new DS - former US Navy SEAL - Remi Adeleke.

They have been drafted in to serve as new members of the SAS: Who Dares Wins Directing Staff (DS) alongside the returning Foxy (Jason Fox) and Billy (Mark Billingham).

The new series will be filmed in a newly created, secret, SAS military base in a most spectacular but harsh terrain in Jordan.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: "Testing their mental and physical ability, in the unforgiving Middle Eastern heat in Jordan, the new cohort of civilian and celebrity recruits will discover whether they have what it takes to pass this unique SAS selection course."

SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 in 2022.

For now you can catch up on past series online via All 4 here.