BBC Children in Need 2021 date, hosts and highlights revealed

BBC Children in Need is back for 2021 with first details about this year's telethon revealed.

BBC Children in Need will air from Media City UK, Salford on BBC One on Friday 19 November from 7PM.

As ever, BBC Children in Need will be presented by some of the biggest names in showbiz as the nation raises money for children and young people across the UK facing a range of disadvantages.

The presenters are Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE who will be live from the studio in Salford to take viewers through a glittering evening of fun and fundraising.

Highlights will include BBC News and Sports journalists singing their hearts out for a special lip synch round of the BBC One singing game show I Can See Your Voice while a teddy bear gets a new lease of life at The Repair Shop.

Team GB and Paralympics GB get together to compete in a school sports day and CBBC presenters Sam and Mark take on game show The Wall.

Also confirmed are music performances from global superstar Ed Sheeran, fellow chart-topping artist Tom Grennan and the UK Tour of 9 to 5 The Musical. Plus, for the first time ever, a talented singer who has benefitted from support from BBC Children in Need funded projects will give an emotional solo to the millions watching from home on the night.

There will also be films of children from around the UK which will highlight the important work of BBC Children in Need.

Ade Adepitan said: "I’m passionate about fundraising and the opportunity it gives to change people’s lives immeasurably. I have been able to achieve things because of other people’s fundraising when I was younger. It can have such a positive impact on children and young people’s lives."

Mel Giedroyc added: "I feel very honoured to be presenting BBC Children in Need for a fifth time. There are some brilliant sketches and specials in this year’s line-up...I already know it’s going to be a good’un!"

Graham Norton enthused: "I am so excited to be reunited with Mel Giedroyc and can’t wait to hear the extraordinary and inspirational stories of hard work and courage from all around the country."

Chris Ramsey commented: "I’d say that every single penny helps, so no matter how small or large your totals end up being it all gets added up at the end. No matter what, you’re doing an amazing thing that will help so many children."

Alex Scott said: "I'm always excited to be part of the BBC Children in Need programme, but this year is super special. I honestly can’t wait for an evening of fun and entertainment for a great cause - not to mention presenting with Graham, Ade, Mel and Chris. It's undoubtably one of the most important nights in the broadcasting and fundraising calendar."

BBC Children In Need airs live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 19 November from 7PM. A Best Bits compilation will air on Sunday 21 November at 2:50PM on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

You can donate and find out ways to support Children In Need via bbcchildreninneed.co.uk .

Money raised through the appeal will help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

Picture: BBC Children In Need 2021 hosts Alex Scott, Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Ade Adepitan, Chris Ramsey. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston