It's A Sin star Omari Douglas tipped to replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who

It's A Sin star Omari Douglas has been tipped to takeover from Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who.

It was confirmed recently that Jodie is to step down from Doctor Who after specials in 2022.

There's been no shortage of speculation on who could be the next Doctor, and now there's a new name in the mix.

The Sun newspaper reports that star of Channel 4 drama It's A Sin Omari Douglas is a "frontrunner" to takeover from Jodie in the role.

It follows the BBC announcing that It's A Sin writer and creator Russell T Davies will return to helm Doctor Who from 2023.

"Omari is the perfect candidate on so many levels, including the fact that the BBC said they’d prefer the Doctor to be played by a non-white actor," a source told the newspaper. "He has also struck up the kind of close working relationship with Russell that helped Christopher and David get the sought after role.

"And although he’s not quite a household name yet, he’s proved he's a great actor with a memorable performance in It’s a Sin."

As yet the BBC has not made any official announcements on who will be taking over the role from Jodie.

She and current showrunner Chris Chibnall will both leave Doctor Who in a trio of Specials which will air throughout 2022.

Previously responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, Russell T Davies is credited with propelling the show into a global phenomenon and making it one of TV’s biggest hits.

He said: "I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show.

"But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm - I’m still a viewer for now."

Doctor Who's 13th series currently airs Sunday nights on BBC One.

Titled Doctor Who: Flux, the new series tells one story across a vast canvas of six episodes. Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson join Jodie on the cast.

You can catch up and watch episodes online now via BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: Omari Douglas in Channel 4's It's A Sin