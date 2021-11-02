An Audience With Adele concert at London Palladium to air on ITV

A one-off music special from Adele is to air on ITV this autumn.

An Audience With Adele will see the iconic artist perform her current record-breaking no 1 single Easy On Me, as well as more songs from her upcoming album 30.

Due for release on 19 November, 30 is Adele's fourth studio album and first since 2015.

Her TV concert will be held at the legendary London Palladium and also include performances of many of her classic hits. In the audience will be specially invited friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.

An Audience With Adele will air exclusively in primetime on ITV and ITV Hub later this month on Sunday, 21 November.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV, says: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV.

"Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

Adele's album 30 is available to -pre-order here.

In a recent interview for Vogue Adele spoke about her much awaited return.

"I mean, I have to sort of gear myself up to be famous again, which famously I don’t really like being," she told the publication.

Picture credit: Simon Emmett

