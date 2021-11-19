Children In Need 2021: Tonight's schedule, line up and what to expect...

Children In Need 2021 is here and tonight sees the annual telethon on BBC One.

But what time is it all on and what can we expect? Here's ALL you need to know!

Tonight's Children In Need schedule

The fun starts at 7PM on BBC One as the biggest comedy party on the planet is broadcast live from Media City UK in Salford. Hosting Children In Need 2021 throughout the night will be Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE.

With live performances, sketches, music acts, fundraising films and guest appearances from some of the nation’s most loved stars, prepare for an unmissable night of entertainment and fundraising for the whole family.

As well as tuning in to watch via the TV, you can also watch Children In Need online via the BBC iPlayer.

Tonight's Children In Need line up and times

Here's what to expect from the night and all the times you need...

Musical Performance: Ed Sheeran - 7PM

Team GB and Paralympics GB School Sports Day - 7:10PM

They may be masters in their field in the sporting world, but who will come out on top in an egg and spoon race? Watch some of the nation’s sporting heroes go head to head in a very competitive school sports day.

Owain Wyn Evans's 24-hour drumming challenge - 7:40PM

BBC North West Tonight's weather presenter, Owain Wyn Evans, completes a mammoth challenge from Children in Need: to drum, constantly for 24 hours, to raise money.

The Wall - 7:45PM

Danny Dyer presents a special edition of the popular BBC One gameshow especially for BBC Children in Need. CBBC TV presenters Sam and Mark will face tricky questions in a round of Free Fall taking on The Wall in an attempt to win money for children and young people facing disadvantages across the UK.

The Repair Shop - 7:55PM

A special repair for BBC Children in Need. Jay Blades and bear repair duo Amanda Middlemarch and Julie Tatchell carry out a unique restoration for a young boy who really deserves a treat. Thirteen year old Billy and his mum Mandy, whose family have been supported by a BBC Children in Need funded project, bring a very special bear called Henry to The Repair Shop barn, in the hope that the ladies can work their magic on him. Henry has had one too many spins in the washing machine and is now a shadow of his former self. His features have worn away, his fur is lacking lustre, his stuffing has dwindled, and his original clothing is long gone. He is certainly worthy of some specialist TLC, so it’s over to the talented restorers to work their magic.

I Can See Your Voice - 8:25PM

The addictive play-a-long singing game show is back with a special lip sync challenge for BBC Children in Need. Paddy McGuinness hosts and is joined by Celebrity Investigators; Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden who are helped by Pudsey himself. Stepping up to the mic are three celebrity mystery singers; BBC Sport presenter Mike Bushell, Newsreader Kate Silverton and broadcaster and Radio 2 presenter Jason Mohammad. With each of the famous faces performing an iconic lip sync, will the celebrity investigators be able to spot the bad singer in the line up?

Puppet Aid - 8:40PM

Pudsey has pulled some strings and for one night only, the biggest and furriest stars on the planet are coming together for a very special cause, especially for Children in Need. In a warm, nostalgia fest for viewers of all ages, the nation’s best loved puppets and classic children’s’ TV favourites will be making a big return for the ultimate supergroup music video parody.

ABBA - 8:55PM

Musical performance: Tom Grennan - 9:10PM

Chart-topper Tom Grennan will perform By Your Side with a little help from schools around the UK singing along via video wall.

The Graham Norton Show - Red Chair special - 9:15PM

Celebrities take on the infamous red chair from The Graham Norton Show but in a special BBC Children in Need twist, their fate is decided by a group of children who preside over the notorious lever!

First Dates - 9:50PM

This cheeky special will see see Corrie's Steve McDonald and EastEnders' Janine Butcher matched up.

Angels of the North

Star of BBC Three’s Angels of the North Sammyjo and her team of Longlox girls welcome two very special guests (who have benefitted from support from BBC Children in Need funded projects) for a well-deserved pampering session at the infamous Gateshead super salon. Some extra ‘help’ and sparkle is delivered by a very enthusiastic celebrity trainee junior for the day, Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read-Wilson, who gets involved with the salon banter.

Musical performance: 9 to 5 The Musical tour

The cast of the UK Tour of 9 to 5 The Musical will take to the stage for a performance and for the first time ever, a talented singer who has benefitted from support from BBC Children in Need funded projects will give an emotional solo to the millions watching from home on the night.

Celebrity University Challenge - BBC Two, 10PM

After the main telethon on BBC One, switch to BBC Two as stars from BBC and ITV go head to head for a BBC Children in Need University Challenge Special.

Rick Edwards will lead Team BBC and will be helped by fellow celebrity team mates Radio 4’s Mishal Husain, Mock the Week Comedian Angela Barnes and impressionist Jon Culshaw from Radio 4’s Dead Ringers. Meanwhile, team ITV will be led by Broadcaster and Journalist Kaye Adams and consist of celebrity guests Dr Ranj Singh, comedian Russell Kane and Loose Women’s Denise Welch

Appeal films

And of course, throughout the night there will be a look at how Children In Need makes a huge difference to disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

Children In Need 2021 airs 7-10PM on BBC One on Friday, 19 November.

For more information on Children In Need and to donate, visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.

Picture: BBC